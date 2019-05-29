Pet of the Week - Bean

Bean is a 6 month old, spayed, sweet and goofy girl full of playful puppy energy! Bean is looking for an active home that has plenty of time for her.

Bean does well keeping her kennel clean here at the shelter when let our regularly. Because she is young she will need frequent breaks and a consistent routine. We highly recommend crate training! She should do well in a home with other dogs, she loves to play! Due to her resource guarding tendencies she will need to live with teenagers and older.

Bean is a beautiful girl with a lot of love to give! She loves her toys and playing fetch. She even drops her toys on command. She is very intelligent and treat motivated so training should be a breeze.

Visit Bean or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

