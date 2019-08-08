Pet of the Week - Zeb
Zeb is a 9 week old male kitten looking for a place to call home! He can be slightly timid in new situations but Zeb is SUCH a sweet boy and loves attention from his favorite people.
Like most kittens, he loves to spend his time chasing toys around and playing. He would love living in a home with lots of toys to play with and people to cuddle all day! He should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. He should do well with children under parental supervision.
Visit Zeb or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence
- Viterbo University awarded over $740K for VOICE program
- Woman arrested in fatal Barron County stabbing
- 8 days after incident, La Crosse police shooting suspect remains hospitalized
- If you've been swimming in pools or area waterways, you may want to listen to this doctor's advice
- Winona Health remembers big move, an important part of its 125 year history
- Tomah VA campus to eliminating smoking this fall
- Memorial to honor Hmong-Lao veterans
- Paddle the Mississippi backwaters
- Curtis Bolton, Allen Lazard look to impress during Packers training camp