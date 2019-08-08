Pets

Pet of the Week - Zeb

Zeb is a 9 week old male kitten looking for a place to call home! He can be slightly timid in new situations but Zeb is SUCH a sweet boy and loves attention from his favorite people.

 

Like most kittens, he loves to spend his time chasing toys around and playing. He would love living in a home with lots of toys to play with and people to cuddle all day! He should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. He should do well with children under parental supervision.

 

Visit Zeb or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region  Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday &  Thursday.

 

