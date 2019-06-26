Pet of the Week - Whiskerdoo

Whiskerdoo is a male 12 week old kitten looking for a place to call home! This little guy has lots of energy and loves to spend his days running around with his toys! When he tires himself out, he loves being pet and snuggling with his favorite people.

Whiskerdoo might come off shy sometimes but when you cuddle him, he’s a happy boy with the loudest purr! He should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. He should do well with respectful children under parental supervision. Whiskerdoo might enjoy having a playmate to spend his days with. Ask a staff member about our Twice the Love promotion to adopt two cats for the price of one adoption fee!

Visit Whiskerdoo or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.