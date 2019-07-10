Pets

Pet of the Week - Vincent

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 12:41 PM CDT

Tall, dark, and handsome is our guy Vincent! Vincent is a very sweet and social 2 year old neutered male who loves being around people. Vincent enjoys playing with toys and rolling around for attention.  He’s looking for a home with toys to play with and people to snuggle with. This silly guy will always put a smile on your face.

 

Vincent should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. He should also do well with respectful children under parental supervision. Vincent has a stunning black coat and a few adorable white chest hairs that makes him a handsome companion!

 

Visit Vincent or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday &  Thursday.

 

