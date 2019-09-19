Pet of the Week - Sprocket

Sprocket has it all! This adorable 2-year-old boy loves being aroudn people and will roll all over asking for belly rubs! Sprocket is a young, active man who loves to spend his days running around, playing.

He loves to snuggle and even enjoys being held and sitting in your lap! This handsome man would make a great addition to any family!

He should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. He should do well with children under parental supervision.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.