Pet of the Week - Sprocket
Sprocket has it all! This adorable 2-year-old boy loves being aroudn people and will roll all over asking for belly rubs! Sprocket is a young, active man who loves to spend his days running around, playing.
He loves to snuggle and even enjoys being held and sitting in your lap! This handsome man would make a great addition to any family!
He should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. He should do well with children under parental supervision.
Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646
Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.
