Pet of the Week - Sokie

Sokie is a sweet girl with a lot of love to give! Sokie is a 4 year old female Redbone Coonhound looking for a hound loving forever home!

Sokie keeps her kennel clean here at the shelter when let our regularly. She should transition well into her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She should do well in a home with other dogs. We feel that she could live in a home with children of any age given parental guidance and supervision.

Sokie is an all-around great dog! She is social, tolerant and mellow. She is a typical hound that is vocal when excited and should be safely confined at all times so that her nose doesn’t lead her astray. Sokie already knows sit and lay down and would love to learn more!

Visit Sokie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

