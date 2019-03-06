Pet of the Week - Selma
Meet this beautiful lady. Selma is a 2 year old spayed female. Selma is a confident, easy-going girl who loves to spend her time lounging around and relaxing. When she’s in the mood, she even loves to play! When Selma wants attention, she’ll be sure to let you know by rubbing all over you. She would love a home with lots of toys to chase around! Selma doesn’t always seem to appreciate other cats in her space. She may do well if given a slow and proper introduction. She should do well with respectful children.
Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646
Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.
