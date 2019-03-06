Pet of the Week - Selma

Meet this beautiful lady. Selma is a 2 year old spayed female. Selma is a confident, easy-going girl who loves to spend her time lounging around and relaxing. When she’s in the mood, she even loves to play! When Selma wants attention, she’ll be sure to let you know by rubbing all over you. She would love a home with lots of toys to chase around! Selma doesn’t always seem to appreciate other cats in her space. She may do well if given a slow and proper introduction. She should do well with respectful children.

