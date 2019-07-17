Pet of the Week - Phoenix

Phoenix is a beautiful, 5 year old, spayed, mellow girl with a big heart! Phoenix is in search of a forever family that has plenty of time for her. Phoenix does a great job keeping her kennel clean here at the shelter. She should do well with house training in a home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

She may do well in a home with other dogs. We will require a dog meet here at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good match. She may do well with respectful children of any age. Keep in mind that she is a large and strong dog so she may knock over small children.

Phoenix is such a happy girl, she is always smiling and her tail is always wagging! She is very smart and food motivated. She already knows sit, shake and lay down and would love to learn more! She would make someone a great hiking partner!

Visit Phoenix or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

