Pet of the Week - Nelson

Nelson is a big boy with an even bigger love for people! This sweetheart is 2 years old, neutered and LOVES to snuggle. Nelson has the cutest meow to let you know when he wants pets! He loves to be pet and brushed and will even play when he’s in the mood.

This boy would be the perfect addition for any family! Nelson lived with children and other pets in his previous home. He loved the children and would do great in a home with kids! He would also adjust well to a home with other pets if given proper introductions.

