Pet of the Week - Moses

Moses is the happiest and wiggliest boy ever! He’s 2.5 years old and is looking for an active family that has plenty of time for him! Moses does a great job keeping his kennel clean here at the shelter. He should do well with house training if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

He should do well in a home with other dogs. We highly recommend doing a dog meet with any resident dogs to make sure it’s a good match. We feel he may do well with respectful children of any age. Keep in mind that he is large and can be bouncy when excited so he may accidentally knock over small children.

Moses is a real sweet heart who wants to be a part of everything that you do. Once he is tired out he loves to snuggle and give kisses. This smart boy already knows sit and lay down and would love to learn more!

Visit Moses or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

