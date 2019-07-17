Pet of the Week - Lamb

Lamb is a typical 8 week old female kitten who has lots of energy and loves to chase toys around all day! After playing all day, Lamb likes to curl up and snuggle! This girl is such a sweetheart and would adjust to almost any home! Like all kittens, she will need lots of toys and scratching posts to keep her busy while you’re away.

Keep in mind, kittens benefit greatly from having another cat to play with to help them burn off excess energy. Lamb would love to be adopted with another kitten or into a home with another cat. You can adopt 2 cats for 1 adoption fee! Lamb lived with dogs and other cats in their foster home and did well so she should do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions. She should also do well with children under parental supervision.

Visit Lamb or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

