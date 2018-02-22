Pet of the Week - Emma

Emma is a 9-year-old, spayed female, Labrador Retriever who is current on vaccinations.

She is the sweetest girl ever!!!

Emma is a typical lovable Labrador who always wants to be near people, she’ll even nudge your hand to remind you to pet her!

She was an outside dog in her previous home but she always keeps her kennel clean here at the shelter.

Emma lived with another dog in her previous home and they did well together but she is selective about which dogs she gets along with here at the shelter. A dog meet will be required here at the shelter prior to adoption. She would likely do well in a home with children of any age.

This sweet senior lady will win you over in no time with her gentle and affectionate personality!

Visit Emma or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

