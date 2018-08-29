Pet of the Week - Echo

Echo is a 5-year-old, neutered male who is current on vaccinations.

Meet this sweet guy! Echo only has three legs but that doesn’t slow him down! He spend some time in foster care gaining strength. His foster mom says he’s the sweetest boy and loves people! He’s a very social man who would love a home with lots of people to give him affection!

He should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. Echo did well with the older child in his foster home but was timid around the younger, more boisterous daughter. He would likely do well with respectful children.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.