Pet of the Week - Echo
Echo is a 5-year-old, neutered male who is current on vaccinations.
Meet this sweet guy! Echo only has three legs but that doesn’t slow him down! He spend some time in foster care gaining strength. His foster mom says he’s the sweetest boy and loves people! He’s a very social man who would love a home with lots of people to give him affection!
He should do well with other pets if given a slow and proper introduction. Echo did well with the older child in his foster home but was timid around the younger, more boisterous daughter. He would likely do well with respectful children.
Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646
Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Governor Walker declares statewide State of Emergency
- I-90/94 is open to traffic in both directions
- Floodwaters continue to pass through Kickapoo River communities
- Sources: Packers, QB Rodgers sign 4-year contract extension
- UPDATE: Amtrak: Both trains delayed by flood waters have resumed journey
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28-29
- Viterbo University hopes to meet growing demand for drug, mental health help with new program
- News 8 Investigates: Foot traffic
- 2018 football preview: Caledonia Warriors
- Near-death experience from flood changes Monroe County man