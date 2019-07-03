Pet of the Week - Dela Rose

This adorable lady is Miss Dela Rose. She’s 8 months old, spayed and looking for a place to call home! Dela Rose is an extremely sweet, affectionate, and playful little girl who loves to be around people. Her ideal home would be one with lots of toys to keep her busy during the day and people to snuggle with at night!

Dela Rose should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. She spent some time in foster care and absolutely adored the foster’s dog. Dela Rose is FIV+ so we would recommend talking to your vet if you already have cats in the home. We fee that she should do well with respectful children of any age under parental supervision.

Visit Dela Rose or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

