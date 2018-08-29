Pets

Pet of the Week - Carbuncle

Carbuncle is a 3-month-old, un-spayed female kitten.

 

Meet this vocal gal!

 

Her favorite thing to do is snuggle with anyone who wants to love her!

 

Carbuncle LOVES attention and will follow you around and let you know when she wants more. She has such a very loud purr to let you know how much she loves you.

 

She should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. She should do well with  respectful children under parental supervision.

 

Visit Carbuncle or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday &  Thursday.

 

Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

