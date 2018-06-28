Pet of the Week - Bear

Bear is an 11-year-old, neutered male, German Shepherd Mix who is current on vaccinations.

He is a handsome boy with the softest fur!

Bear keeps his kennel clean here at the shelter as long as he is let out regularly. Being an older guy, he will need to be let our more frequently.

He lived with another dog previously and did well; however, he isn’t fond of every dog. A dog meet with any resident dogs will be required here at the shelter to make sure it is a good match. He will need to live with teenagers or older due resource guarding tendencies.

Bear is a mellow and independent guy but still loves to take walks with his favorite humans. He is looking for the ultimate retirement home!

Visit Bear or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.