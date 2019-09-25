Pet of the Week - Todor

Todor is a 5 year old neutered male who came to us in rough shape and spent some time in foster care recovering. In his foster home, he was a very easy-going, mellow man! He loves attention from his favorite people and will rub all over you asking for more.

This handsome guy would love living in a home with big windows to bird watch!

Todor should do well with other pets, keeping in mind he is FIV+. Please speak with your veterinarian if you have other cats in the home before adoption. Todor should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.

Todor is our current Resident Superstar! His adoption fee is waived to encourage adoption! Visit Todor or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

