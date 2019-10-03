Pet of the Week - Mell
Say hello to this adorable man! Mell is a sweet, social 3 year old guy who loves to be around people. He’s up to date on vaccinations, already neutered and would love to find a home of his own!
He’s an active man and would benefit living in a home with lots of space to run around and burn off energy. Mell would love being in a home with lots of big windows to bird watch! He should do well with other pets if given proper introductions, keeping in mind he is FIV+. We recommend you speak with your veterinarian before adoption if you have another cat in your home. He should do well with children under parental supervision.
Visit Mell or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646
Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- City Council to vote on purchase of downtown property
- Sparta High School student uses Rubik's Cubes to create portrait of Anne Frank
- GOP Sen. Johnson says Trump blocked Ukraine aid
- Man accused of break-in at Oktoberfest grounds makes initial court appearance
- Adaptive flag football game helps celebrate homecoming week in Holmen
- Bad weather is good luck for St. Patrick Family Fun Run
- 37th annual Apple Affair has good crowd despite bad weather
- Fire Prevention Week Open House helps stop fires before they start
- Chili Cook Off serves up cold-weather favorite for good cause
- Downtown Clean Up Day volunteers brave deary weather for more beautiful La Crosse