Pet of the Week - Mell

Say hello to this adorable man! Mell is a sweet, social 3 year old guy who loves to be around people. He’s up to date on vaccinations, already neutered and would love to find a home of his own!

He’s an active man and would benefit living in a home with lots of space to run around and burn off energy. Mell would love being in a home with lots of big windows to bird watch! He should do well with other pets if given proper introductions, keeping in mind he is FIV+. We recommend you speak with your veterinarian before adoption if you have another cat in your home. He should do well with children under parental supervision.

Visit Mell or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

