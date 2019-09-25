Pet of the Week - Lola

Lola is a 12 year old Beagle/Dalmatian mix. She's a sweet and social senior girl in search of the ultimate retirement home! Lola was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

She should do well in a home with other dogs. She came to us with her brother Shadow. They could definitely be adopted together, though it is not required. She may be partially or completely deaf and may startle easily, so she would prefer a home with children above toddler age.

Lola is true to the Beagle breed, she loves to follow her nose and can be vocal at times. She is incredibly affectionate and knows several commands such as "sit," "lay down" and "sit pretty!" Visit Lola or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

