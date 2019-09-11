Pet of the Week - Dharma

Say hello to this adorable senior! Dharma is a 12-year old, vocal, confident girl who adores being around people.

Don't let her age fool you, this lady is very active! She loves spending her days running around and even loves to play when she's in the mood! Her ideal home would be one with lots of people to snuggle her. She even loves being held and is her happiest self when she's in a lap!

Dharma should do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

