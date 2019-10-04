Pet of the week - Anna

Anna is a 2 year old, spayed-female, Holland Lop bunny looking for a home. She came to us a little on the shy side but has really blossomed and grown to trust humans.

She was said to be social and loving in her previous home and has shown that to be true here at the shelter. She may just be a gal who is slower to adjust to big life changes. Once held, Anna calms down and enjoys being pet. With lots of socialization and love she should have no problem bonding to her new owner. Rabbits need plenty of time outside of their cage to run and play.

Visit Anna or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.