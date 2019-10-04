Pet of the Week - Anna
Anna is a 2 year old, spayed-female, Holland Lop bunny looking for a home. She came to us a little on the shy side but has really blossomed and grown to trust humans.
She was said to be social and loving in her previous home and has shown that to be true here at the shelter. She may just be a gal who is slower to adjust to big life changes. Once held, Anna calms down and enjoys being pet. With lots of socialization and love she should have no problem bonding to her new owner. Rabbits need plenty of time outside of their cage to run and play.
Visit Anna or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646
Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.
