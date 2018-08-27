Lifestyle

Cooking with N8TM: Mashie-Topped Meatloaf Cupcakes

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 07:06 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 07:58 AM CDT

Meatloaf

  • 1 1/4 pounds Ground beef extra-lean
  • 1 cup green bell pepper finely chopped
  • 3/4 cup Onion finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 teaspoons Garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Mashies

  • 3 medium white potatoes peeled and cubed
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons light sour cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons light whipped butter or light buttery spread
  • 1/2 teaspoon Onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon Paprika
  • 1 dash black pepper (optional)

------------

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with foil baking cups, or spray it with nonstick spray.

  2. In a large bowl, combine all meatloaf ingredients. Thoroughly mix.

  3. Evenly distribute meatloaf mixture among the muffin cups, and smooth out the tops with the back of a spoon. Bake until firm and cooked through with lightly browned edges, 20 – 25 minutes.

  4. Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes, and once returned to a boil, reduce heat to medium. Cook until very tender, 15 – 20 minutes.

  5. Drain and transfer potatoes to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients for mashies except paprika. Thoroughly mash and mix.

  6. Evenly top mini meatloaves with mashies, and sprinkle with paprika.

Serves: 6

 

For more recipes visit the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association website.

