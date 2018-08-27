Cooking with N8TM: Mashie-Topped Meatloaf Cupcakes

Meatloaf

Mashies

------------

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with foil baking cups, or spray it with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine all meatloaf ingredients. Thoroughly mix.

Evenly distribute meatloaf mixture among the muffin cups, and smooth out the tops with the back of a spoon. Bake until firm and cooked through with lightly browned edges, 20 – 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes, and once returned to a boil, reduce heat to medium. Cook until very tender, 15 – 20 minutes.

Drain and transfer potatoes to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients for mashies except paprika. Thoroughly mash and mix.