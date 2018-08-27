Cooking with N8TM: Mashie-Topped Meatloaf Cupcakes
Meatloaf
- 1 1/4 pounds Ground beef extra-lean
- 1 cup green bell pepper finely chopped
- 3/4 cup Onion finely chopped
- 1/2 cup egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute
- 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 teaspoons Garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Mashies
- 3 medium white potatoes peeled and cubed
- 2 1/2 tablespoons light sour cream
- 1 1/2 tablespoons light whipped butter or light buttery spread
- 1/2 teaspoon Onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon Paprika
- 1 dash black pepper (optional)
------------
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with foil baking cups, or spray it with nonstick spray.
In a large bowl, combine all meatloaf ingredients. Thoroughly mix.
Evenly distribute meatloaf mixture among the muffin cups, and smooth out the tops with the back of a spoon. Bake until firm and cooked through with lightly browned edges, 20 – 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes, and once returned to a boil, reduce heat to medium. Cook until very tender, 15 – 20 minutes.
Drain and transfer potatoes to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients for mashies except paprika. Thoroughly mash and mix.
Evenly top mini meatloaves with mashies, and sprinkle with paprika.
Serves: 6
For more recipes visit the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association website.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Ontario residents: "Flooding is worse than previous years"
- Coon Valley residents say flooding unlike they've ever seen
- Area road closures due to flooding
- The 'story' behind the deer photo
- Several shelters set-up for flood victims
- Flooding hampering Xcel Energy restoration efforts in Vernon, Monroe counties
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28
- Flood conditions improve in Monroe County
- Health officials warn about mold during flood clean-up
- Prairie Spring Science Center set to open on UW-La Crosse campus