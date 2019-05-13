Cooking With N8TM: Loaded baked potato dip with chives
May is National Loaded Potato Month! How do you load your Wisconsin Potato? Hasselback, baked, as a salad, nachos, tacos, dips, smashed, in a casserole; the possibilities are endless! WPVGA Dietitian Sarah Agena shows how to make Loaded Baked Potato Dip with Chives.
Loaded Baked Potato Dip with Chives
Serves 4
Ingredients
Loaded Potato Dip
- 1 large russet potato, cleaned
- 4 slices thick-cut bacon, sliced into 1/2" pieces
- 1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
- 1/2 cup cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2-3 tsp milk or cream
- 1/4 red onion, finely minced
- 1-2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- pinch of freshly ground black pepper
- 10 chives thinly sliced
- 3-4 sprigs curly parsley, leaves only, finely chopped
Baked Steak Fries
- 2 large russet potatoes, peeled & cut into 1" thick fries
- sea salt for finishing
Directions
Loaded Baked Potato Dip
-
Preheat your oven to 450°F.
-
Rub your potato with a teaspoon or two of olive or vegetable oil, wrap it in foil, and bake for 30-45 minutes, until tender. Alternatively, you can peel and boil your potato in salted water for 15-20 minutes, until tender. Set aside.
-
In a medium-sized pan, cook your bacon over medium-high heat, stirring often, until crispy. Use a slotted spoon to place the bacon on a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Reserve 2 Tablespoons of bacon fat and discard the rest.
-
In a medium-sized bowl, mash your cooked and peeled potato, then combine your sour cream, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, milk, minced onion, minced garlic, garlic powder, paprika, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.
-
Mix until smooth, and then fold in your chives, parsley, and cooked bacon.
-
Garnish with any additional chives, parsley, red onion, or bacon, if you like, and serve with your steak fries. You can also serve this with carrots, celery, radishes, or even potato chips!
Baked Steak Fries
-
Get your steak fries baking while you finish the rest of the dip.
-
Peel and cut your potatoes into 1-inch thick fries (you want them to be sturdy enough to dip.)
-
Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment, and toss the potatoes in the 2 tablespoons of reserved bacon fat.
-
Place in a 450°F oven for 10 minutes, then flip them over, and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, until golden and crispy.
-
Finish with a quick sprinkle of sea salt and set aside.
Get creative on ways to load a healthy Wisconsin Potato and send us a picture along with recipe ingredients on the Eat Wisconsin Potatoes Facebook page to win a $25 Kwik Trip gift card. A winner will be decided on June 1st.
