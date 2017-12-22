La Crosse’s drug task force looks ahead to new year

Site staff by Site staff

A task force aiming to address the effects of drugs on our community is putting together its plan for the new year.

The Heroin and Illicit Drug Task Force held its final meeting of 2017 Thursday in Onalaska.

Members say they’ve noticed more young people seem to think things like alcohol, marijuana, and prescription drugs aren’t as harmful as they really are.

In the new year, they want to find out why that iS and form an education campaign based on what they find out.

“We’re going to be able to conduct some focus group meetings with both youth and parents and the community, and one of the things we’re looking at too is to be able to craft some media and social media messages that would work together with what some of those findings would be,” said La Crosse Co. Health Educator Al Bliss.

The task force says they also plan to implement multiple town hall meetings about the drug epidemic in our area in the next year.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments