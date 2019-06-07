La Crosse Police takes place in Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Greg White by Greg White

La Crosse Police are raising awareness and money ahead of Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Summer Games.

The annual Torch Run was held Thursday morning, starting in La Crosse’s Riverside Park.

The run traveled from La Crosse’s downtown to Black River Beach on city’s northside.

The run comes ahead of the Summer Games, which are held in Stevens Point starting Thursday.

1,400 athletes will participate in the Summer Games, which run through Saturday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments