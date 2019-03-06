La Crosse man facing reckless homicide charge headed to trial

Greg White

A not guilty plea for a man facing homicide charges in La Crosse.

39-year-old Anquin Saint Junious is charged with the stabbing death of 42-year-old Virgil Stewart of La Crosse in early January outside a home on Seventh Street.

The case will now head to trial.

A request to change judges in the case was also approved.

Police say Saint Junious and a woman were attempting to get in a taxi when Stewart approached the pair and got into an argument.

Police say Saint Junious stabbed Stewart in the chest.

