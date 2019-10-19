La Crosse County buildings will be smoke-free

There are several areas downtown where smoking is prohibited like some college campuses and hospitals.

Yesterday the county announced they were joining that smoke-free effort. In hopes to make La Crosse County a little greener.

“La Crosse County values smoke free environments,” said Health Education Manager for La Crosse County Health Paula Silha.

In a vote, La Crosse County approved a ban on smoking outside any of their properties. That includes county owned sidewalks, and parking lots.

“The three main buildings, which are the courthouse and law enforcement center, health and human services, and the county administration building,” said Steve O’Malley, La Crosse County Administrator.

“The hope is to protect people from second hand smoke exposure,” said Silha.

On estimate, second hand smoke kills more than 40-thousand people a year, and can lead to health defects.

“It will make it easier for clients and citizens to come into our buildings to not be affected by second hand smoke. It will also be less likely that the ventilation system won’t pull that in,” explained O’Malley.

The ban is also aimed to help current smokers.

“We want to continue to promote people to think about quitting. It might just be the thing that someone needs,” said Silha.

The county hopes that having fewer places for someone to smoke, may convince them to quit.

“It might spur someone who is a smoker to say ‘ah I might as well quit now,” explained Silha.

The ban does have some limitations.

“That regulates smoking on all property we own. We can’t regulate smoking on city sidewalks,” added O’Malley.

But the county hopes the movement will promote a greener county.

“We’re not forcing people to quit. We’re not saying clients who come into the building have to quit. What we’re looking at is making the environment one that promotes a healthier behavior which is not using tobacco products,” explained Silha.

The ban is for all tobacco products, including vapes, chewing tobacco, and cigars.

