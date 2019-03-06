La Crosse Center board moves forward to include public input in renovation plans

Troy Neumann by Troy Neumann

The La Crosse Center Board is now considering public opinion as they move towards their final proposal to the Common Council.

The Board Tuesday began considering the results of a City-wide survey. That questionnaire asked people what they would like to see included in the Center’s renovation and what they would prioritize.

Many La Crosse residents want to see more and improved amenities like better bathrooms and a view toward the river while convention people want more available space.

“It’s our job as the Center Board to kind of meld the two and come up with what we think works for obviously our citizens but also helps bring people from out of town to La Crosse,” said La Crosse Center Board Chair Brent Smith.

The La Crosse Center Board will now meet over the next few days and decide what to include in the renovation plans. The Board hopes to have a recommendation for the Common Council next week.

