La Crosse business receives certification from Wisconsin Department of Tourism

A local business is receiving statewide recognition.

Full Circle Supply was awarded the Travel Green Wisconsin certification this morning.

The program, run by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, recognizes businesses that operate in an earth friendly way.

Owners of Full Circle say while the certification may draw people in, it is also a reminder to stay focused on being green.

“It shows that Wisconsin as a state cares about what businesses are doing, encouraging them to use more sustainable practices,” said Mary Larson, co-owner of Full Circle Supply.

Full Circle is the fourth business in La Crosse to be certified for the Travel Green Wisconsin program.

