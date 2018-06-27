Korey Lee excels in 2nd season with Loggers

Bryan McLoone by Bryan McLoone

Korey Lee is in his second season with the La Crosse Loggers. Lee plays college baseball at California.He is third on the team in batting average (.284), and tied for second in runs batted in (13).

However, what impresses Loggers manager Brian Lewis the most about Lee is he is willing to play anywhere. Lee’s primary position is catcher, but he has filled in at shortstop and even pitched this summer.

“He’s a high character kid and we knew that coming into this whole thing. Part of his goal this year was to show Cal that he can play a lot of different spots for them. He is a big time prospect behind the dish as a catcher, but he can play shortstop. He can play third base. And thati spart of what he wanted to do what show his versatility and that is what he is doing,” Loggers manager Brian Lewis said.

“We all are coming from big programs and we all know what to do as a team. Everyone together is pitching in it’s all going well,” Korey Lee said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments