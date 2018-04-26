Iowa-Illinois bridge project taking longer than planned

Officials say work is taking longer than expected on a new bridge that helps connect eastern Iowa with northwestern Illinois.

The bridge at Sabula will provide access to a larger U.S. Highway 52/Illinois 64 bridge over the Mississippi River to Savanna, Illinois. The old Sabula bridge was closed in March, forcing motorists into a 36-mile (58 kilometer) detour.

The construction was scheduled to be finished in late May. Now the Iowa Transportation Department says the bridge won’t be open until at least July because of problems with sandy soil.

