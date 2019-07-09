Impact of Wisconsin state budget discussed at forum in La Crosse

The impact of Wisconsin’s new state budget on businesses is being discussed Monday at a forum in La Crosse.

The Secretary-Designee of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue spoke at the event hosted by the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

Everything from infrastructure, to broadband internet was talked about.

Education’s role in growing the workforce was also highlighted as important for businesses to grow.

“Finding qualified workers is one of the biggest challenges that they have, so we have historic investments in the K-12 education system and as one of our top economists likes to say, job training actually begins in middle school these days,” said Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary-Designee.

Area lawmakers also spoke on the budget and its impact on the community.

