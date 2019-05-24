Hope Academy students celebrate graduation

Greg White by Greg White

It is a special graduation day for some students in our area.

Hope Academy celebrated the program’s high school or GED graduates Thursday.

The Academy, hosted by the Family and Children’s Center, is an alternative education program for pregnant and parenting teen moms.

In addition to academics, the program provides child development education, college prep and life skills groups.

One of the graduates says the experience taught her perseverance.

“It does get hard, it’s not easy, I can say that. But as long as you push through it, and keep going, you’re going to get through it and you’re going to graduate which is the greatest feeling ever,” said Haley Nelson, Hope Academy graduate.

Four students graduated from this year’s academy.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments