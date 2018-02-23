‘Hoops 4 Hope’ 4-on-4 basketball tournament to benefit Women’s shelter

A basketball tournament is hoping to give an assist to an area women’s shelter.

The ‘Hoops 4 Hope’ 4-on-4 basketball tournament will be held at Aquinas this Saturday.

The tournament will include eight teams made up of some names you might recognize as former prep stars from across the area and is being organized by a local moving company.

All proceeds will go to New Horizons to help fund their programs and services for abuse victims.

“We’ve been working with New Horizons for the past couple years. We do free moves for the victims that are going through pretty unimaginable circumstances, so this is just a way that we can kind of build on what we’ve already started with New Horizons,” said tournament organizer Colin Luz.

‘Hoops 4 Hope’ tips off starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Aquinas’ JV gym. After that, there will be new games starting every hour ending with the championship game at 6 p.m.

Admission is a recommended donation of $2 with all money raised going to New Horizons.

