Hit the gym, then shop? Kohl’s links up with Planet Fitness

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer

Some shrunken Kohl’s stores are getting a new neighbor: Planet Fitness gyms.

Kohl’s, which is on a mission to shrink its biggest department stores, says it will lease or sell the newly empty space at 10 locations to Planet Fitness, but may increase that number in the future. The new neighbor won’t share doors with Kohl’s, but it hopes that those who frequent Planet Fitness will also stop at Kohl’s to buy fitness trackers, workout tights or sneakers. The companies plan to promote each other to their customers.

The company has a similar deal with no-frills German grocer Aldi, opening the grocery stores next door to Kohl’s. Planet Fitness says its Kohl’s-adjacent gyms will be between 20,000 square feet and 25,000 square feet.

