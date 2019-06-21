Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

Site staff by Site staff

Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, Tanner Roark allowed one run _ a homer by major league leader Christian Yelich _ over six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 for their fifth straight victory. Roark allowed three hits, struck out seven and hit three batters. Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, opened the fourth with his 28th homer to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, matching his career high.

The NBA draft came and went without the Milwaukee Bucks adding a player to its roster. Milwaukee drafted Kevin Porter Jr. out of Southern California with the 30th overall pick, but that selection is expected to go to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks and Detroit earlier agreed to a trade that will send Jon Leuer to Milwaukee in exchange for Tony Snell and the 30th pick. Cleveland then struck a deal with the Pistons for that pick.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments