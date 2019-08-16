Winona Wellbeing Collaborative launches Community HUB

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Nearly 6,000 Winona residents go to bed hungry, and a team of local organizations is working to put an end to that.

The Winona Wellbeing Collaborative launched a Community HUB on Thursday, connecting people with the resources they need to improve their health and well-being.

The Winona Wellbeing Collaborative decided to create the Community HUB after hearing about people having to choose between paying rent and buying food.

The Collaborative says they will first start focusing on food insecurity, particularly in families with children.

"We focus on children first, because we know that if the child is struggling them self, issues in the family household are likely," said Director of Health and Wellness at Winona Health, Jessica Remington. "So, by tackling and helping reduce those barriers in that whole family unit, we're going to be impacting the children, hopefully to set them up for a life of success."

Multiple organizations across Winona, including Winona Health, will give free screenings to families. If there are any signs of struggling to afford a healthy lifestyle, those families will be referred to the Community HUB.



