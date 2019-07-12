UW workgroups to improve student mental health services
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials plan to create workgroups to develop recommendations on how to better serve students with mental health needs.
The system says student visits to campus counseling centers have increased 55% since 2010. According to data from the National College Health Assessment, 23% of system students reported being diagnosed with or treated for depression in 2015 and 27% reported being diagnosed with or treated for anxiety.
System officials presented the Board of Regents with a plan Thursday that calls for creating three workgroups that will assess student needs and existing on-campus services. The workgroups will begin developing recommendations for improvements early next year and present a formal report by April.
New regents President Drew Petersen has made improving student mental health services one of his top priorities.
