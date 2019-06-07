The La Crosse Area Family YMCA starts it's Summer Food Program

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Area Family YMCA is helping keep children healthy and well-nourished this summer.

Seven locations served by the La Crosse Area Family YMCA will offer the Summer Food Program to any child 18 and under.

Participating youth will receive both food and fun through nutritious meals and snacks, while also enjoying recreational and learning activities aimed at keeping bodies and minds active.

The program runs from June 6–August 16.

For more information on the Summer Food Program visit the La Crosse YMCA website here.



