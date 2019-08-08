Talking to your kids about mass violence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - In the wake of recent back-to-back mass shootings, many parents are left struggling with how to explain such incomprehensible violence to their children.

With so many blaming mental health, gun laws, and racism, sometimes the trauma these events cause goes missing.

Health experts encourage parents to start a conversation with their kids not only about the recent mass shootings, but about any traumatic events that happen in their life.

Signs your child may be having a difficult time processing traumatic incidents include difficulty sleeping, changes in appetite or behavioral changes. If you notice these signs, it's import you give your child the support they need.

"Coping is more than just one conversation, it's really coming alongside and noticing, having an awareness for when our kids might be struggling or having a hard time to handle understanding, big, adult, difficult things," says Lacie Ketelhut, the Trauma Informed Care Community Coordinator at Gunderson Health System.

A new opinion study by the LA times shows one of the biggest commonalities between mass shooters from 1966 through today is childhood trauma. These traumas can range from domestic abuse, to parental suicide, to being bullied in school.

"When you have those big stressors in a child's life it really influences how our children develop, how they think how they feel, and how they behave," said Ketelhut. "Substance abuse is tied to it, different mental illness is tied to adversity in childhood, increasing the risk for these things to happen."

The main goal of these conversations is to make your child feel safe. Experts suggest asking your children open-ended questions, like if they are aware of what happened, and how they feel about it, while re-affirming that they're safe.

Ketelhut reminds us, "There's hope to get ahead of this and our community can do good work."

