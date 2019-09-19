Suspected cases of illnesses related to vaping reported locally

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Five suspected cases of illnesses related to vaping have been reported to health officials in La Crosse County.

All cases were reported since last week.

The cases are for people of an age range of 19 to 37.

Cases have also been reported in Monroe County in our area, with most peoples being hospitalized five to seven days.

There are 48 cases of illness related to vaping in Wisconsin with an additional 13 cases that need further investigation.

Most affected individuals are adolescents and young adults.

No deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.

