Suicide Awareness event honors the lives we've lost in La Crosse
A Suicide Prevention summit to follow on Wednesday
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - In 2018, 886 Wisconsinites died by suicide, directly affecting many loved ones and communities.
On Tuesday, the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative held its annual suicide awareness event in Myrick park.
Empty chairs were lined up in groupings, organized by year. Each chair represented someone who has died by suicide in La Crosse County during that period.
Dave Clements, co-founder of Joe was Just Joe, a suicide prevention organization says events like this bring light to a topic that's often not discussed enough.
"Shining a light on it, bringing it out into the open, having discussions, and educating the world. It helps," said Clements.
Following the Suicide Awareness event, the Suicide Prevention Summit takes place Wednesday at UW-La Crosse's Student Union from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm.
