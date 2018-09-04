Salmonella outbreak linked to kosher chicken

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - One person has died and 17 others were sickened because of a salmonella outbreak tied to raw chicken.

Those who fell reportedly ate kosher chicken, specifically from the Empire Kosher brand, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases have been reported in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

However, a local health expert says consumers should always assume any raw chicken may be affected. That means taking extra steps to ensure you don't touch any of raw meat or its liquid.

"If you are putting it on a plate to put it out on the grill, make sure that you take that plate that had the raw meat on it back to the kitchen. Clean that and use a different dish to take the cooked meat off of the grill," said Marilyn Michels, infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System.

The very young and the elderly can develop the most severe symptoms if infected. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed.

