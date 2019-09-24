Health

Recovery Month Resource Fair at Coulee Recovery Center

Learn about the community's recovery resources

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 06:13 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:01 PM CDT

Recovery Month Resource Fair at Coulee Recovery Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse is said to be a resource rich community for people struggling with Substance Abuse Disorder, but where to find those resources can often be difficult.

As September is National recovery month, the Alliance to Heal Work Group 8 and Coulee Council on Addictions, Inc. are teaming up for a Recovery Month Resource Fair.

People seeking recovery, looking to support a loved one, or professionals in the field wanting to expand their knowledge on the latest community resources should attend.

The Recovery Month Resource Fair takes place Tuesday, Sep. 24 at the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse from 2:30 pm until 6:00 pm.

Breakout sessions include: 
2:30-3:00 Narcan Training 
3:30-4:00 The 211 Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline and how to navigate it! 
4:30-5:00 One Mother's story, helping your loved one find recovery. 
5:30-6:00 Narcan Training 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars