Recovery Month Resource Fair at Coulee Recovery Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse is said to be a resource rich community for people struggling with Substance Abuse Disorder, but where to find those resources can often be difficult.

As September is National recovery month, the Alliance to Heal Work Group 8 and Coulee Council on Addictions, Inc. are teaming up for a Recovery Month Resource Fair.

People seeking recovery, looking to support a loved one, or professionals in the field wanting to expand their knowledge on the latest community resources should attend.

The Recovery Month Resource Fair takes place Tuesday, Sep. 24 at the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse from 2:30 pm until 6:00 pm.

Breakout sessions include:

2:30-3:00 Narcan Training

3:30-4:00 The 211 Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline and how to navigate it!

4:30-5:00 One Mother's story, helping your loved one find recovery.

5:30-6:00 Narcan Training

