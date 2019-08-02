Proposal requires new vaccination in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Middle schoolers in Wisconsin could be required to take a new vaccination under a new proposal.

The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services would add the meningococcal vaccine to the list of vaccinations required for students entering seventh grade.

The vaccine prevents diseases that can lead to serious cases of meningitis and other illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, all preteens and teens should receive the vaccination. The DHS says this will help align state regulations with the CDC and potentially save lives.

"It's for the public good," said Pediatrician with Gundersen Health System, Dr. Raj Naik."We know this from years and years of scientific data and lots of experience. The states that allow more exemptions to vaccines for these state laws are the ones that have lead to pockets of low immunized populations, which leads to the disease outbreaks."

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota already require the vaccination.

