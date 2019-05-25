Post Traumatic Stress Disorder during Memorial weekend

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - While Memorial Day is a chance to remember our fallen men and women in uniform, keep in mind that the holiday can also be a trigger for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

This is especially true for combat veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD.

The condition is defined by having intrusive, re-experiencing symptoms... including painful memories, thoughts, images, and nightmares.

While the majority of people who develop PTSD recover within the first one to two years, about 20 to 30 percent develop chronic and debilitating problems.

Crime Victim Specialist at Gundersen Health System, Erin Collins, says "For some people that served in the military Memorial Day is a very powerful thing and for folks that have had PTSD, if something happened during their military service, that can really affect how they view the holiday weekend, and remind them of things they don't want to be reminded of."

If you are concerned about the mental health of a veteran, make sure to seek help for them

