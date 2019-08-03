Planned Parenthood Wisconsin merges with Essential Health Clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Essential Health Clinic's La Crosse, Sparta, and Blair locations will be joining Planned Parenthood.

The merger will expand services through online appointments, longer hours, and better affordable service options.

The President of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin says the merger looks to enhance high quality, nonjudgmental and confidential reproductive health care in Wisconsin communities.

"So each year the health center staff serve approximately 3.400 patients, and that's over 6,600 visits," says President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, Tanya Atkinson. "For us the focus is about how we're able to solidify patient experience and patient care across the state of Wisconsin."

Planned Parenthood Wisconsin has worked with Essential Health Clinic for over 30 years but the merger becomes official later this summer.

