Planned Parenthood introduces local clinic to La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Planned Parenthood introduced its local clinic with a tour of the new La Crosse Health Center.

Last August, Essential Health Clinic announced a merger with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. On Tuesday, the CEO of Planned Parenthood lead a tour of the newly updated facility and services.

Some expanded services include online appointments, longer hours, and more comprehensive reproductive health care for women.

President of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and CEO, Tanya Atkinson, says bringing these services to La Crosse will help ensure everyone gets access to the health care they need.

"We do see a lot of people who may not have access to healthcare otherwise, so they may come in, and may be eligible for Medicaid for example, and provide those health services," said Atkinson. "The other thing that Planned Parenthood provides is a place to receive confidential non-judgmental care, and so people know that they can come to Planned Parenthood, receive comprehensive reproductive healthcare in a non-judgemental, very caring setting."

The Planned Parenthood La Crosse Health Center is at Essential Health Clinic's previous location, 1201 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.

