New health recommendations for women with breast cancer
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Steppin' Out in Pink in La Crosse is just a few days away, and new health recommendations are showing breast cancer research is changing.
According to a release by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) more women should be assessed for breast cancer genes that increase the risk for certain cancers.
Previously it was only recommended for women to be tested for the BRCA genes who have a family history of the mutation. Now the task force is recommending women who have been previously diagnosed with breast, ovarian or tubal cancer, and have completed treatment, should be tested for genetic mutations.
Becky Pabst, a Genetic Counselor with Gundersen Health System says this is an important message for not only women, but primary care providers.
"It's important because it will change how we screen and manage those women. So, even if they've had a past history of breast cancer, if they are found to carry a gene mutation, they may be at an increased risk for a second breast cancer - if they still have remaining breast tissue, and their ovaries may be at risk of developing cancer also," says Pabst.
Steppin' Out in Pink takes place this Saturday, Sept. 7. If you'd like to register, or find out more information about the event click here.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a shooting on 19th Street
- Emerson Elementary under 'shelter in place' order as La Crosse Police investigate shooting
- Judge rules to exclude human remains dog evidence in La Crosse murder trial
- Salmonella outbreak linked to dish at La Crosse restaurant despite properly prepared, advisories
- Suspected thief arrested after leaving phone behind
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home
- City Plan Commission seals vote for Bridgeview Plaza re-districting
- Marine biologist from Wisconsin among victims of boat fire
- Poll finds Biden leading Trump in head-to-head presidential match
- Wisconsin committee releases $200K for farmer mental health