Mobile Teaching Kitchen whips up healthy food at Farmers Market
Mayo Clinic Health System's kitchen to-go
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Mayo's Mobile Teaching Kitchen program started in 2014 and helps people explore new foods and learn to prepare quick, healthy, and affordable meals.
The hope is to reduce rates of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease in our community.
The mobile kitchen has reached 2500 people over the years ranging from elementary students to senior citizens. Today, MTK partnered with The Parenting Place at the Farmers Market in La Crosse, showing kids how to spot healthy foods with an "eye spy" game.
"If we can create a positive experience for that child it's hopefully something that they take into adulthood with healthy eating," said Dietitian with Mayo, Jamie Pronschiske. "Not only reducing chronic illnesses but exposing people to what healthy eating might look like and that is can be tasty and enjoyable."
The next Mobile Teaching Kitchen presentation will be at the Farmer's Market in Cameron Park on Friday, September 6th.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol ID six people killed in crash on I-90 in Olmsted County
- Veterans Memorial Pool is officially open
- Complete Count Committee focused on boosting Census participation in La Crosse
- Stuff the Bus drive Saturday to benefit Back2School campaign
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved to rehab
- Upper Hixon trails to close for weekend event
- Ex-Wisconsin receiver acquitted of sex assault
- La Crosse discusses art installation that will set the city apart
- Veterans Memorial Pool brought back to life thanks to community
- Fill the Boot campaign in Holmen benefits MDA