Mobile Teaching Kitchen whips up healthy food at Farmers Market

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Mayo's Mobile Teaching Kitchen program started in 2014 and helps people explore new foods and learn to prepare quick, healthy, and affordable meals.

The hope is to reduce rates of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease in our community.

The mobile kitchen has reached 2500 people over the years ranging from elementary students to senior citizens. Today, MTK partnered with The Parenting Place at the Farmers Market in La Crosse, showing kids how to spot healthy foods with an "eye spy" game.

"If we can create a positive experience for that child it's hopefully something that they take into adulthood with healthy eating," said Dietitian with Mayo, Jamie Pronschiske. "Not only reducing chronic illnesses but exposing people to what healthy eating might look like and that is can be tasty and enjoyable."

The next Mobile Teaching Kitchen presentation will be at the Farmer's Market in Cameron Park on Friday, September 6th.

